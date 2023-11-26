The Sutherland Environment Centre and 12 other environment groups have joined together in appealing to Roads Minister John Graham to urgently address koala vehicle strike "hot spots", including Heathcote Road.
The decision to write a joint letter to Mr Graham was initiated by shire group delegates at the annual general meeting of the Nature Conservation Council on November 11.
A spokesman said environment groups had lost confidence in Transport for NSW's ability to manage the growing incidence of koalas being struck by vehicles.
"The absolute minimal interventions are only made after intense lobbying by environment groups on case by case, and important mitigation measures to prevent road kill are being delayed because Transport NSW will not commit to best practice mitigation to safely protect both people and endangered koalas," he said.
A fact sheet issued by the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment in June 2020 said vehicle strike was "one of the most frequently reported causes of injury and death for koalas brought into care by wildlife rehabilitation groups."
The document said "Even small reductions in vehicle speeds can reduce the incidence of wildlife vehicle strike."
A recently released consultant's report, commissioned by the Sydney Basin Koala Network, found vehicle strikes had quintupled in Sutherland Shire and doubled in neighbouring local government areas.
Eleven koalas have been reported killed on Heathcote Road in the last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.