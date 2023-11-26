St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre joins in appeal to Roads Minister about koala deaths

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 27 2023 - 8:43am, first published 8:42am
A koala on the side of Heathcote Road on Christmas Day 2020 . Picture: Jesse Campbell
The Sutherland Environment Centre and 12 other environment groups have joined together in appealing to Roads Minister John Graham to urgently address koala vehicle strike "hot spots", including Heathcote Road.

