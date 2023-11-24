$240,000 investment in vital Kogarah community organisations

NSW Premier and Member for Kogarah, Chris Minns joined local community representatives this week to celebrate the approval of almost $240,000 worth of funding for vital community groups.
Projects granted funding include important domestic violence support workshops, support for migrant integration and community facility refurbishment.
Recipients include:
. 3Bridges Community Limited
. The Salvation Army
. St George Family Support
. Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre
. Asian Women at Work Inc
. KCS Connects
Premier Minns said, "I'm very grateful to these incredible people who run these vital local charities and community groups and they do a remarkable job to support some of our most vulnerable local families.
"This funding will go a long way towards increasing the capacity of these organisations and the fantastic work they do.
"Our government is delivering funds right across every electorate in NSW supporting other valuable community organisations, charities and sports clubs."
The grant recipients:
3Bridges Community Limited
$70,000 to enable 3Bridges to pilot a program designed to help individuals with learning disabilities, specifically targeting over 55's and seniors who want to increase brain health. HOW?
The program would allow 3Bridges to invest in resources, staff training and research with the aim to continue the program over the long-term.
The Salvation Army
$15,000 to fund 'Just Brass', an existing program which aims to transform young lives through music and playing brass instruments. The project will enable the purchase of brass instruments for use in music classes for primary school students facing social and economic disadvantage.
Learning a musical instrument is a huge boost for disadvantaged children and a band environment teaches good social skills.
St George Family Support
$30,000 to fund a series of free workshops run by trained facilitators for local parents focusing on child safety, development, health and nutrition.
The funding will allow the Family Support organisation the ability to perform outreach through workshops which will be vital for young mothers experiencing domestic violence or those who are socially isolated, without family support.
The students are taught to read music, lead sections, and perform in public, providing a sense of belonging and teamwork and a place where they can feel valued despite any other challenges they may be facing. All activities are free, including transportation and afternoon snacks before commencing lessons.
Musical instruments are expensive items which have a long-life expectancy. This project will provide new or good quality second-hand instruments to replace worn-out equipment and provide additional instruments for new students.
Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre
$60,000 will support a Path to Healing (POPPY) is dedicated to creating a supportive, inclusive environment. It empowers both mothers and new migrants with resources, guidance, and connections to thrive in their new community. It is an existing weekly support program which addresses postnatal depression (PD) in mothers and newly arrived migrants.
The program recognises people's unique needs, and provides specialist consultants like paediatricians, lactation consultants, and child psychologists for tailored support. It is\ guided by mental health professionals who help mothers understand and cope with PD.
Weekly sessions offer a safe space for sharing experiences and emotions. The sessions emphasise strengthening the mother-child bond through techniques and activities, fostering nurturing connections. Practical coping strategies, including stress and time management, are taught to navigate daily challenges.
The program also integrates music and art therapy for emotional expression and healing.
By encouraging social integration, the program supports participation in community activities, promoting belonging.
Asian Women at Work Inc
$50,000 to provide a comprehensive support system for Asian migrant women, empowering them to integrate successfully into their lives in Australia and achieve greater socio-economic independence.
The project will provide funding that will help Asian migrant women residing in the South-Eastern Sydney area by enhancing their employment skills, including English proficiency, computer literacy, and employment preparation.
By equipping them with these essential skills, the project aims to significantly increase their opportunities to secure gainful employment.
Beyond professional development, the project also focuses on fostering a sense of community and well-being for Asian migrant women and their families.
KCS Connects
$14,000 to support the ongoing work of the Kogarah Community Services; principally family-based program resources, catering and equipment hire, playgroup, community events, youth activities and staff training. The funding will also contribute to the refurbishment of the Kogarah Neighbourhood Centre.
The announcements are funded through Local Small Commitments Allocation Program which invests in local communities by providing $400,000 in benefits to each of the 93 electorates in NSW.
The Program will consist of over 600 small community projects, ranging from capital works, services and programs, events, supplies and equipment, charitable donations, and playground and park upgrades.
All funding delivered under this program is subject to thorough probity checks undertaken by the Premier's Department.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.