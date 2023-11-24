Hundreds march through Kogarah against domestic violence

The message rang loud and clear through Kogarah today: Say N0 to Domestic Violence.
George River Council held its third Say No to Domestic Violence Walk promote positive change, encouraging men, women and youth to stand up against domestic violence in the Georges River Community.
Tomorrow, November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. To mark the day, the United Nations invites governments, international organisations, and NGOs to come together and raise awareness of gender-based violence.
The walk through Kogarah started with a rally at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Carlton attended by about 1,200 students, community groups, police and Georges River Councillors Mayor Sam Elmir, Deputy Mayor Elise Borg and Councillors Katherine Landsberry, Nick Katris, Colleen Symington, Ben Wang, Christina Jamieson and Peter Mahoney.
Aunty Barb gave the Welcome to Country and spoke of her own experience of Domestic Violence.
"I spent three days in intensive care after abuse and I watched my daughters go through the same thing," she said.
She urged rally participants to make a stand against domestic violence.
"It's not just one-sided. Men are also affected," she said.
Georges River mayor, Sam Elmir welcomed participants.
Today we sand up against domestic violence in the community," he said. Everyone deserves the right to feel safe."
Cr Elmir said that one woman a week and one man a month are killed by a partner or someone known to them.
"This year 50 women have been killed and closer to home recently three women in St George have lost their lives to domestic violence," he said.
Commander of the St George Police Area Command, Superintendent Rohan Cramsie said that behind every Domestic Violence statistic there is a family and behind every family is a community that is suffering.
"We can no longer be silent spectators," he said.
He urged people to be on the lookout for anyone they think is suffering from domestic violence.
"Ask yourself, if you're not that person to ring the police, who is going to do it?" he said. "Make yourself available to your friend, family member or colleague and ask if they are okay. Speak to those who may be suffering from domestic violence and let them know you are there.
"Walk together and do something when you see something, hear something or suspect something and no longer be a spectator."
Following the speeches, local school representatives toll the pledge against domestic violence.
Participants then moved off for a 1.5km to finish at Kogarah Town Square taking the message 'Say No to Domestic Violence' to the local community.
