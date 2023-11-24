St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds march through Kogarah against domestic violence

JG
By Jim Gainsford
November 24 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The message rang loud and clear through Kogarah today: Say N0 to Domestic Violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.