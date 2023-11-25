Angelo's Forest Inn Hotel at Bexley is changing with the times

It hasn't got a name yet, but the refurbished function room at the Forest Inn Hotel, Bexley could be called Angelo's room with a view.
Angelo Elliott has been the publican at the Forest Inn since 1978 and in that time has seen many changes in Bexley.
And if the walls of his function room could talk they would have many tales to tell of how the pub scene of Sydney has evolved, particularly its days when they were live music venues.
"My claim to fame is hiring INXS for $150 in the early 1980s," Angelo said.
The band was just starting out and he thought he would give them a chance.
Midnight Oil was another group he hired.
"The night they played was bedlam. We had about 500 people in here," he said.
Angelo said it wasn't the arrival of poker machines that ruined the live music scene in hotels.
"The band costs just kept going up and up and we could no longer afford them," he said.
"Neighbours complaining about noise was another problem.
"There is talk of bringing back the music scene but it won't be heavy rock and roll but more of the smaller bands and smaller speakers."
Angelo has adapted the hotel's function room to reflect the changing demographics of Bexley, refurbishing it for a more upmarket customer.
"The function venue can take up to 100 people. We have made it easy for people to have a budget party by connecting it with our pizza kitchen, Angelo's Pizza. It's an easy budget way to have a 21st birthday party.
"We can change the room to suit what the client. We have had rock and roll nights, Charleston nights and other themes, depending on what people want. We are hosting more functions going into Christmas."
When he took over the Forest Inn Hotel it was a typical Aussie working class hotel with one beer on tap, Tooth's Old.
"Now we are licensed open 24 hours. There's changes in people's drinking habits. There's more choice and more women are coming into the hotel and we are offering cocktails and coffees," he said
"Bexley is changing. We have two big developments; one next door, one with 62 units, a child minding centre and a gym, the other across the road with 30 units.
"They are going to bring a different type of person into the area, young urban professionals and they are going to want a different type of venue. We hope to cater for this new clientele.
"I believe in the future of Bexley," he said.
