St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Angelo's Forest Inn Hotel at Bexley is changing with the times

JG
By Jim Gainsford
November 25 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forest Inn Hotel, Bexley publican Angelo Elliott in his refurbished function room. Picture: Chris Lane
Forest Inn Hotel, Bexley publican Angelo Elliott in his refurbished function room. Picture: Chris Lane

It hasn't got a name yet, but the refurbished function room at the Forest Inn Hotel, Bexley could be called Angelo's room with a view.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.