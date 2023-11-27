Nurses have praised a family's commitment to supporting one of their own this month during Donor Recipient Day.
Staff at The Shire Donor Centre, Miranda, applauded the Marsden family, who rolled up their sleeves for Emilia Marsden of Barden Ridge.
Emilia, age 5, has a condition called aplastic anaemia, a type of bone marrow failure caused by her immune system attacking itself. She needs blood once a month and platelets once a week.
Her family including extending relatives, stepped up in support of Emilia, giving valuable blood to the young girl.
"Realising how much blood is needed to save lives not only for my daughter but all the children that I see having blood transfusions in hospital is a real eye opener. It makes me feel very grateful that people donate," Emilia's mother Carina said.
"What my family is going through has encouraged people that I know to donate and brings more awareness to why its so important.
"Extended family and friends that donated blood when they found out once my daughter was sick, and more of my family and friends want to become donors because of my experience."
The Shire Donor Centre is open every day of the year, including from Christmas through to the new year. It's the busiest time during this period for hospitals, with cancer patients needing transfusions as part of their treatment, which drives up the demand for blood supplies.
