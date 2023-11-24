Car hoon problem escalating in Kogarah Bay and Carss Park

The car hoon problem is spreading further afield from the notorious hot spots in Bayside and is now impacting the residents of Kogarah Bay and Carss Park.
One resident, Matthew Pejkovic said that while the hoon problem had been in the area for a while it has been escalating in the past seven months.
Carlton Crescent, Wharf Road and Wyee Street are particularly impacted by the hoons doing burn-outs and donuts.
"It happens every night around 10pm to 11pm," Mr Pejkovic said. "Sometimes I've been woken at 2am. Lately it has also been during the day at 3pm to 4pm.
"They are getting more brazen. It used to be just Carlton Crescent and Wharf Road but now it's also in Wyee Street and Parkside Drive.
"Other possibly related anti-social behaviour is the use of illegal fireworks in Carss Park, the riding of motor bikes through Carss Park oval, and loud music past allowed time periods.
"If we ring the police by the time they arrive the hoons have long gone. I have spoken to the neighbours and it is causing anxiety, sleepless nights and concerns about safety. This area is high in foot traffic and people walking their dogs.
"There's also concerns about pollution from burnouts. Fumes from the tyres after the hoons do burnouts come through our open windows.
"I ask that the council please use their resources to stop those responsible. "
A Georges River Council spokesperson said, "The resident emailed Council on Thursday 16 November, 2023 with concerns about car hoons and anti-social behaviours in Kogarah Bay and Carss Park.
"We appreciate this community member's concerns and provided him with timely and detailed information so that he can seek assistance from the correct agencies.
"Council responded to the resident on Friday 17 November, 2023 and provided the following advice:
"Under the NSW Road Transport Legislation Amendment (Car Hoons) Act 2008; Part 6, Page 14 identifies State Government actions in relation to Impounding, forfeiture, clamping and other penalties for certain speeding and other dangerous driving offences.
"The below link from Transport for NSW will assist in raising your concerns.
"Alternatively, if you witness dangerous driving or a serious driving offence, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. If you witness an accident or if there's an emergency, call Triple Zero 000 (NSW, 2021).
"Council encourages all community members to report these instances to ensure we have a safe community.
"Residents can also submit traffic management suggestions to Council for consideration via email to mail@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.