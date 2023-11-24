Bayside Council to look at cost of bringing back cash to its aquatic centres

Bayside Council will investigate a return to cashless payments at the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre at Bexley.
This follows criticism by residents about the inconvenience of the Bexley pool going cashless after the management was taken over by the council last July.
A foundation member of the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre, Evelyn Collaro said the cashless move had inconvenienced not only senior users of the pool but children who may not be able to use a card in the kiosk.
"It's discrimination against people who want to use cash as legal tender," Ms Collaro said.
Following an urgent Motion without Notice submitted by Councillor Scott Morrissey at the November 22 council meeting, council staff will investigate a return to cashless payments at the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre and Mascot pool and, if possible, and prepare a report for the next meeting of council to be held on December 6.
"We have had feedback from residents saying they would like to pay cash for dropping kids off, swimming, or paying $10 for a coffee and a muffin, and unfortunately council hasn't that cash facility," Cr Morrissey said.
"So I'm seeking support from the council that it takes immediate steps to implement the accepting of cash at those centres," he said.
The council's general manager, Meredith Wallace said there would be financial implications.
"We will need to purchase a safe, cash registers and organise cash pick-up," she said.
"There are real costs associated with these things and it will have to come back to the council with an estimate of costs so we can adopt it and incorporate it into council's budget."
Cr Liz Barlow fully supported to motion.
"I've had many complaints. As a retired small business owner who dealt with a lot of small transactions, what worried me most was the fact that children today are not going to be able to add up. In my shop I used to challenge ask them how much change they were to get.
"I know pool customers who has left the pool because they have an autistic grandson. He went to get his chips (from the kiosk) and they said no money. He couldn't understand why he couldn't have chips. So they now don't come to the pool. We will lose more money than I think it is going to cost you to change back."
