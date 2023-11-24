St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Bayside Council to look at cost of bringing back cash to its aquatic centres

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated November 25 2023 - 8:01am, first published 8:00am
A foundation member of the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre at Bexley, Evelyn Collaro said the cashless move had inconvenienced not only senior users of the pool but children who may not be able to use a card in the kiosk. Picture: John Veage
Bayside Council will investigate a return to cashless payments at the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre at Bexley.

