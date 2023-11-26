St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

St Georges Robert Stone remembered

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 27 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 8:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons NRL head coach Shane Flanagan on stage.
Dragons NRL head coach Shane Flanagan on stage.

Beverley Park Golf Club played host to the annual Robert Stone Memorial Dragons Golf Day last week with players, coaches, staff and sponsors taking to the course for some friendly competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.