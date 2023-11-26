Beverley Park Golf Club played host to the annual Robert Stone Memorial Dragons Golf Day last week with players, coaches, staff and sponsors taking to the course for some friendly competition.
Stone played 170 first grade games for the Dragons from 1975 to 1985 and was a member of the club's 1977 and 1979 premiership-winning sides.
Following his playing career, he became the executive officer at the Dragons and was a driving factor in the club's return to Jubilee.
He was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2005 and tragically passed away aged just 49.
Now in its 17th year, the Robert Stone Memorial Dragons Golf Day has become one of the most important days on the club's calendar and offers an opportunity to share a laugh, play some golf, and remember the late Robert Stone.
After the rounds of golf head coach Shane Flanagan, CEO Ryan Webb, Craig Young and Roberts son Michael were interviewed.
