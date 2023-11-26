St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Monday, 27 November 2023
Housing a priority for Premier Chris Minns at Spotlight on the Shire business forum

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 27 2023 - 9:37am, first published 8:56am
Sutherland Shire Business Chamber president Jeanne Zweck and Chris Minns at the Spotlight on the Shire forum. Picture by John Veage
Premier Chris Minns has told how his government is moving to "cut suffocating red tape and bureaucracy" delaying new housing and business projects while attending a Spotlight on the Shire forum, organised by the Sutherland Shire Business Chamber.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

