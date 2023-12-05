St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Pharmacists Alfie and Esmet Kozman say goodbye after 37 years of dedicated service to Woolooware community

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 5 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Esmet Kozman on her last day in the Woolooware Pharmacy. Inset Alfie and Esmet. Main picture by John Veage
Esmet Kozman on her last day in the Woolooware Pharmacy. Inset Alfie and Esmet. Main picture by John Veage

Pharmacists Alfie and Esmet Kozman have hung up their white coats after 37 years of dedicated service to the Woolooware community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.