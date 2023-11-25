Weekly Wrap: Long-serving teacher an inspiration to students

Hello readers,
Congratulations are in order for Sutherland's John Quinnell who is officially one of the longest serving teachers in NSW. With an impressive 60 years of experience in the classroom, Mr Quinnell, who teaches at Kogarah High School, was praised by the Department of Education at its inaugural service recognition event on November 16. Mr Quinnell is known as the one who leads the Christmas cheer at end of year graduation ceremonies, as students prepare to celebrate their first Christmas in their new home country.
Longevity in today's business environment is an achievement worth celebrating and Birdsall Leather has certainly achieved this feat. The Taren Point family business has chalked up an amazing 140 years in an industry that has largely died out in Australia. Birdsall Leather was originally at Mascot and Botany, but relocated to Taren Point in 2020 when they were forced to close the tannery side of the business. The firm now has a retail store at 6 Bay Road, Taren Point from where they also run craft classes three times a week.
Leader photographer John Veage captured some great images at the new $5 million Seymour Shaw Active Precinct at Miranda. The larger of two skate bowls at the site is 3.8 metres deep and among the most challenging in Sydney. The precinct also includes a skate "plaza" course for skaters of all abilities, a half basketball court, parkour and climbing elements and a children's playground.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Acting Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.