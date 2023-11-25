Weekly Wrap: Long-serving teacher an inspiration to students

Congratulations are in order for Sutherland's John Quinnell who is officially one of the longest serving teachers in NSW. With an impressive 60 years of experience in the classroom, Mr Quinnell, who teaches at Kogarah High School, was praised by the Department of Education at its inaugural service recognition event on November 16. Mr Quinnell is known as the one who leads the Christmas cheer at end of year graduation ceremonies, as students prepare to celebrate their first Christmas in their new home country.