St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Monday, 27 November 2023
A winning run

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 27 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 10:17am
Saints captain Nick Stapleton addresses his team during their rain delayed start to the round 6 match at Hurstville Oval. Picture John Veage
Saints captain Nick Stapleton addresses his team during their rain delayed start to the round 6 match at Hurstville Oval. Picture John Veage

St George's first grade cricket team now sits alone on top of the First Grade (Belvidere Cup) NSW Premier Cricket Men's Summer 2023/24 ladder having won five straight games.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

