A winning run

St George's first grade cricket team now sits alone on top of the First Grade (Belvidere Cup) NSW Premier Cricket Men's Summer 2023/24 ladder having won five straight games.
Last week In front of a good crowd of local juniors and on the first of a two day round six match, St George won the toss and elected to bowl sending the visitors in and getting quick wickets.
Manly's middle order did keep Saints honest but they were all out for 185 and at stumps St George were in total control with openers Blake Nikitaras and Matt Rodgers both not out on 38 runs, leaving them 0/76 and looking forward to a good batting day's play.
The weather then put its hand up to try even the contest and after two days of rain it didn't look like the teams would get onto the Hurstville Oval pitch, and when the covers were pulled off there was a pool of water on the bowlers run up.
The ground staff and blowers went to work finally getting play started at 1pm, but the bowlers had trouble bowling and the batsmen had trouble batting with the umpires stopping play after 30 minutes with Nikitaras and Rodgers just weathering the early Manly storm.
It didn't look like the Saints NSW stars who were all free from state duty would get a start but when Rodgers went for 43 and Nikitaras followed for 56 the visitors tried to put the pressure on.
With Kurtis Patterson and Moises Henriques at the crease punters would have thought victory would have followed quickly, but the gun batsman were both back in the rooms hardly bothering the scorer with a one and two run total.
Unfortunately for the Manly team Blake McDonald and the captain Nicholas Stapleton then strode to the crease and on a tricky wicket steered the team to its fifth win on the trot, McDonald falling for 41 just 10 runs short of the 185 total needed.
Nick Stapleton said it was nice to personally get some runs but Blake McDonald and the two openers took the pressure off the team.
"It's brilliant to be in the position we are but it's more about the process - the bowling on day one really set us up for this victory."
The Saints now play Sydney University in round 7 away at University Oval in a two day weekend game.
