Have Your Say on the Draft Oatley Park Plan of Management and Master Plan

Georges River Council is in the final stages of preparing a Plan of Management and Master Plan for Oatley Park.
The Oatley Park Plan of Management will guide the future management of Oatley Park and the Master Plan illustrates how the land will be developed to support the community.
In accordance with Council's Community Engagement Strategy, the design and planning for Oatley Park has been carried out in partnership with the local community.
This is to ensure the area's use and management is consistent with the local community's values, needs, desires and ideas.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir said, "The purpose of the Oatley Park Plan of Management is to provide guidelines to assist with the maintenance, management, use and improvement of the Park."
"It will provide short and long-term directions and allow flexibility to respond to changing community needs over the next ten years."
The Plan will capture the area as a valued nature reserve and offer recreational activities that do not damage or detract from the environmental fabric of the park.
Mayor Sam Elmir acknowledges the community's contribution, "thank you to all the community members who attended the onsite consultation recently and provided their feedback so far."
"Oatley Park is a much-loved space for residents and the wider community, I encourage everyone to provide insights on how we can better shape the future of the park together."
As the largest remaining area of bushland in the St George region, Oatley Park is one of the most treasured and unique reserves in south Sydney. The reserve provides natural bushland for the diverse biological species, population and communities surrounding the area.
The Draft Oatley Park Plan of Management and Master Plan is on exhibition until Friday, December 15, 2023.
To help shape the future of Oatley Park, visit Council's Your Say page.
