St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Have Your Say on the Draft Oatley Park Plan of Management and Master Plan

November 26 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Oatley Park Plan of Management will guide the future management of Oatley Park and the Master Plan illustrates how the land will be developed to support the community.
The Oatley Park Plan of Management will guide the future management of Oatley Park and the Master Plan illustrates how the land will be developed to support the community.

Georges River Council is in the final stages of preparing a Plan of Management and Master Plan for Oatley Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help