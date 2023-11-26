St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Residents urged to get their pools 'summer ready'

November 26 2023 - 12:00pm
Council is encouraging local residents to use Royal Life Saving's "Summer-Ready"check list as we approach summer.
Georges River Council and Royal Life Saving are reminding residents to be "summer-ready" this season to foster a lifelong love of water and to prevent drownings.

