St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Two endangered pied oystercatcher chicks hatch on beach at Maianbar and develop to flight stage

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 28 2023 - 6:59am, first published 6:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NESTING SUCCESS: Julie Keating (right) and fellow volunteers, Glenn, Madeleine, Dave, Marlena and Diane with signs they used to protect the birds. Inset: Mother bird and chicks. Main picture by John Veage; inset by Julie Keating
NESTING SUCCESS: Julie Keating (right) and fellow volunteers, Glenn, Madeleine, Dave, Marlena and Diane with signs they used to protect the birds. Inset: Mother bird and chicks. Main picture by John Veage; inset by Julie Keating

Two endangered pied oystercatcher chicks have hatched on the beach at Maianbar, and developed to the stage where they can fly, thanks to a big community effort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.