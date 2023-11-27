Two endangered pied oystercatcher chicks have hatched on the beach at Maianbar, and developed to the stage where they can fly, thanks to a big community effort.
It is only the second time in about 30 years this is known to have happened on a public beach in Sydney. The first time was in 2019 in the same location, opposite the Bonnie Vale camping ground.
Both operations were led by Julie Keating, the 2022 Sutherland Shire Environmental Citizen of the Year.
The recent success involved about 20 volunteers, one of whom came from the Blue Mountains on weekends, who protected the nest by using signs and explaining to people the delicate situation.
Sutherland Shire Council Bushcare volunteers erected a temporary fence around the area.
Ms Keating said nesting shorebirds required a natural beach, with the usual wrack, such as seaweed, washed in wood, and shells, which acted as camouflage.
"While this works well to protect the nest from natural predators that same camouflage makes it difficult for people to see the eggs, which are laid in a small depression directly on the sand and can be accidentally stepped on unless measures are taken to protect them," she said.
Ms Keating said the challenges had included a seven-day heat wave, "which put a lot of stress on the nesting birds as the radiant temperature from the sand was much hotter than the air temperature".
"The volunteers' first job was to try keep people back from the fence lines while the birds were on nest," she said.
"Heat can literally cook the eggs if the birds are scared off nest too often."
Ms Keating said the eggs took 29 days to hatch and the chicks took six weeks and one day to be able to fly.
"Once the chicks hatched, they were swimming from where they slept across a busy channel to access their food (oysters) in the mangrove area," she said.
"It was important that boating traffic along the channel was halted during the twice-a-day swim.
"They are still not full sized so will need about another six weeks or so of feeding, predominantly oysters, by their parents.
"The parents will now be trying to teach chicks to feed themselves and fend for themselves."
