Nikita Tszyu is now one of the nation's most exciting and recognised young boxing stars after stopping Dylan Biggs through five incredible rounds at Newcastle Entertainment Centre last Wednesday night.
Now the dominating Tszyu brothers Nikita and Tim are being talked about to head Stateside and co-headline a Las Vegas showcase on the same March weekend that the NRL launches its own season in the US in 2024.
Tszyu didnt have it all his way and was dropped in the opening minutes of the first round, revealing to Fox Sports afterwards there was another moment during the third where he was also in real danger.
"He got me with a straight right, and rattled me," Tszyu said.
"My legs got a little dizzy for a second, but he didn't capitalise on that."
Asked why, Tszyu said that maybe Biggs didn't sense it.
"Maybe my facial expressions didn't show that I was hurt."
Tszyu recovered and, after completely dominating the fourth round, then finished things in the fifth to become the new Australian super welterweight champion.
No Limit CEO George Rose confirmed his interest in holding a Vegas fight night.
No Limit have also spoken with many of its biggest stars including the Tszyu brothers, Sam Goodman and Issac Hardman about all competing on a unique March card that would pit fighters in an Australia versus America format.
"But it's not done yet," Rose said. "We love our fighting and we love our footy."
