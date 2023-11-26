St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Monday, 27 November 2023
Brothers may fight in Vegas

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 27 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 8:30am
Nikita Tszyu has captured the Australian super welterweight title with a devastating TKO victory over Dylan Biggs in Newcastle. Picture Peter Lorimer
Nikita Tszyu has captured the Australian super welterweight title with a devastating TKO victory over Dylan Biggs in Newcastle. Picture Peter Lorimer

Nikita Tszyu is now one of the nation's most exciting and recognised young boxing stars after stopping Dylan Biggs through five incredible rounds at Newcastle Entertainment Centre last Wednesday night.

