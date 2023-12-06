There is new cafe in town and it's frothing with excitement.
St George & Sutherland Community College at Jannali welcomed its latest inclusive space - Civic Disability Service's coffee hub.
This is its fifth social enterprise kitchen and cafe within the college, and both organisations have partnered to provide fresh food and beverage services on the campus grounds five days a week.
The cafe aims to support people with employment opportunities and hospitality training.
People with disability are employed at a far lower rate across the community but this site hopes to change that.
"We are proud to open this site and expand our kitchen and cafe business to employ more people with disability in Sutherland Shire," Civic Chief Executive Annie Doyle said.
"This is such important work because we know people with disability are much less likely to be in employment."
Civic's social enterprise kitchen business is thriving and includes outlets at Caringbah and Engadine. The Engadine kitchen provides a weekly high tea, and commercial catering solutions are available. Civic also can support events with a coffee cart service.
The business model recruits hospitality professionals to work alongside people with disability to provide high quality products while developing skills that increase employability in the wider jobs market.
"We've seen people grow their practical skills in the kitchen but the benefits have extended across their personal life - helping people to be more independent in their home and improving their social connections," Civic's Food Experience Manager Joel Grove, said.
Civic was founded in Sutherland Shire more than 65 years ago with an early focus to provide employment opportunities. Civic supports people to realise their potential providing employment for more than 150 people with disability through operating social enterprises and providing business solutions.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.