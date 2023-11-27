Sutherland Shire Football Association has marked an historic moment in 2023 electing its first female president- Laura Cowell.
She was previously the Vice President and has been a serving E Ward Councillor on Sutherland Shire Council since 2021.
Laura said as the newly elected president of the SSFA, she was committed to championing the positive growth and development of their 26 clubs.
" The focus is on promoting a transparent, supportive, and inclusive environment where each club thrives. I know the role member clubs play in nurturing talent and building community spirit.
"My leadership will be centered on strengthening our collaboration, maximizing the use of limited resources, and implementing strategies that ensure the success and sustainability of every club under the SSFA umbrella.
"I look forward to a continuous improvement mindset where the love of the game and the well-being of all our players and supporters are at the heart of every decision."
