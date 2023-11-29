St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Schools

Peakhurst West Public School pupil wins Fred Hollows Foundation NSW Junior Ambassador award

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 30 2023 - 11:44am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peakhurst West Public School pupil Zakrya Swade accepts his award from Governor of NSW Margaret Beazley. Picture supplied
Peakhurst West Public School pupil Zakrya Swade accepts his award from Governor of NSW Margaret Beazley. Picture supplied

Many school children receive nominations for all sorts of awards, but not all of them score a big prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help