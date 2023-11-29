Many school children receive nominations for all sorts of awards, but not all of them score a big prize.
One of the lucky young Australians to win one recently, was Peakhurst West Public School pupil Zakrya Swade.
He was announced as the NSW Junior Ambassador to The Fred Hollows Foundation. Zakrya was nominated for the Humanity Award by his mum Feda, for his community spirit. He built a school garden with his peers and has been a junior cadet with St John Ambulance for more than three years.
The Humanity Award is a national initiative that acknowledges year 6 pupils who follow in the footsteps of renowned ophthalmologist Professor Fred Hollows, by demonstrating humanitarian values towards others.
Governor of NSW Margaret Beazley and Dennis Wilson hosted the event at Government House Sydney.
"Zakrya is a gentle, yet confident leader who loves challenges and always raises his hand for a new one," she said. "He's a positive behaviour leader at his school and is taking his role very seriously."
Zakrya is also fundraising for The Penny Appeal, to build four water wells in developing countries. He was one of six across Australia to be named Junior Ambassadors.
Founding Director of The Fred Hollows Foundation Gabi Hollows congratulated him for his kindness, compassion, and integrity.
"Fred used to say the basic attribute of mankind is to look after each other," she said. "I am constantly inspired by the actions of award recipients, and I know Fred would be too."
Zakrya received $5000, gifted by the award's charity partner Specsavers, to be donated to The Foundation's work to end avoidable blindness around the world.
