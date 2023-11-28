Impressive family home in Blakehurst

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 3
This spacious four-bedroom home is set in a sought-after location only a short stroll from the Georges River nature reserves and parks.
Listing agent Vicky Mi from HT Wills Real Estate - St George said the property is ideal for a range of buyers - families, renovators, investors or savvy developers.
"It is situated on a rare 809.4 square metre block of land in one of Blakehurst's most exclusive streets," Vicky said. "It has easy access to major arterial roads, Sylvania shops, public transport and schools."
The home boasts a spacious well-planned layout with high ceilings, air-conditioning and tiled floors.
The full brick construction has versatile dining/living rooms, a large kitchen that has an additional meals area, an immaculate main bathroom and four bedrooms, the main bedroom with built-in wardrobe and elegant en suite.
A bright and airy veranda overlooks an inviting in-ground swimming pool and large level backyard.
"This beautiful two-story family home has been much loved and well maintained for over 40 years," Vicky said. "There is plenty of scope for a fresh contemporary makeover or alternatively an outstanding opportunity to build two separate dwellings (STCA)."
