The Intellectual Disability Foundation of St George, a cornerstone in the community for over 60 years, has recently expanded its mission with the launch of their unique product range, Specially Made.
CEO Spiro Pissas said the non-profit organisation is dedicated to fostering inclusivity and empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities.
"We are not just about providing employment; we are about creating leaders, innovators, and craftsmen who bring their unique perspectives to every product they create," Mr Pissas said.
"Our new venture, Specially Made, is a testament to our commitment to adapting and growing, always with the goal of making a positive and meaningful impact on both the lives of our team members and our customers."
The Specially Made initiative represents a natural evolution of The Intellectual Disability Foundation of St George's (IDF) commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.
"Our focus has shifted to developing a range of wellness products including diffusers, candles and skincare, each as unique and special as the individuals who craft them," Mr Pissas said.
"Led by people with disabilities, our team infuses every product with an unmatched level of passion and creativity. Their involvement in the creation of distinct scents and designs is not just an act of production but a demonstration of their leadership and our core belief in the untapped potential of each individual."
As part of their celebrations for International Day of People with Disability, IDF will be displaying their Specially Made products at Westfield Miranda from Monday, December 4 until Sunday, December 17.
The pop up store will be located at the Coles level near the escalators.
"We invite businesses, families, and individuals to explore our range," Mr Pissas said. "By choosing our products, you're not only getting a beautifully crafted gift but also supporting a cause that champions empowerment and creativity.
"Join us in celebrating the achievements of our team and in creating a ripple effect of positive change in the community."
In a world where mass production often overlooks the individual touch, IDF's 'Love My Work' ethos stands out as a beacon of authenticity and personal connection. This isn't just a slogan; it's the lifeblood of the organisation and a mantra that each team member embodies daily.
"Each product from our Specially Made range is not just an item; it's a tangible expression of love, care, and joy," Mr Pissas said.
IDF of St George is also thrilled to introduce their latest ventures, 'Hamper Co' and 'Knight & Georgie'.
Hamper Co offers a range of beautifully curated hampers, perfect for businesses looking to gift something truly special and meaningful to their clients and staff or for individuals looking for a thoughtful and unique gift option for families and friends. Each hamper is filled with a selection of the finest products and packed with care and attention.
Knight & Georgie, a dynamic and inspirational mascot, embodies the spirit of IDF's mission - always charging forward, breaking barriers, and paving the way for inclusivity and innovation. This character features prominently on their food offerings like candy, popcorn, and tea.
For more information go to idfstgeorge.org.au or phone 8566 8600.
On December 3, International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) will highlight the diverse talents of people with disability across the country.
This year, 11 official ambassadors have been named the public faces and voices for IDPwD.
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said this year's group of Ambassadors is the largest to date and reflects not just the diversity but the intersectionality of disability in Australia.
They are already challenging stereotypes and changing society's attitudes towards disability.
"International Day of People with Disability offers the opportunity to raise the profile of people with disability, and this year, the Albanese government is welcoming a record number of ambassadors from all walks of life to share their stories," Minister Rishworth said.
"From filmmakers and writers to lawyers, actors, and athletes, our Ambassadors will play an important role in demonstrating the strengths and intersecting experiences of people with disability.
"By accepting the invitation to become Ambassadors, these 11 Australians are not just making disability more visible in the community, but providing positive and honest representations of people with disability."
For Ben*, growing up was painful, literally.
The diagnosis of juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at the age of two started him on a difficult path of hospital stays and bed-ridden days. This lasted for most of his childhood and a lot of his adolescence.
It all began with excruciating pain from a swollen elbow and knee. Within 12 months, the disease had spread through his whole body, from his jaw to his little toes.
At age four, while taking massive doses of aspirin and steroids, Ben had a curious conversation with his mother after an appointment with a rheumatologist.
"She said that the rheumatologist felt that by the time I was five, I would probably be in a wheelchair and unlikely to get out of the wheelchair after that, which was not great news," he said.
"And then Mum said, 'He also said that it's unlikely that you're going to live past your 10th birthday'.
"That was mainly due to the drugs - that wasn't due to the disease itself.
"Juvenile arthritis is not necessarily life-threatening in most circumstances."
Ben not only made it past his 10th birthday and got out of his wheelchair; he is now in his early 50s and has packed in a lot between then and now.
As a proud family man, radio announcer, consumer advocate, West Australian Football League Colts coach and avid golfer, Ben has defied all expectations of those early days. He credits starting exercise with a physiotherapist at age 12 for a major turnaround. "She helped us design a program that specifically worked on my core strength, hips, and knees," Ben said.
"I was able to get out of the wheelchair and walk, and I managed to get back on my feet and be able to walk at school, unaided, which was really quite wonderful.
"It felt good to prove the experts wrong.
"At the time, it was the greatest achievement in my life; I was so wrapped to gain that independence, which I still value most highly today.
"My brother and my sister were champion swimmers back in the day, and they had trophies and ribbons all over their rooms, and we were all obviously very proud of them.
"I knew that I wouldn't ever get a trophy or a ribbon for anything, but my mum decided that this was worthy of a trophy, so she went out and bought me one.
"She had it engraved for courage and determination in being able to walk, and I've still got it on my shelf here."
While still having ups and downs since, Ben said the disease has been in remission for many years now, but as far as the future goes, he takes every day as it comes.
*Last name withheld for privacy.
The Benevolent Society's vision is for a just society where all Australians can live their best life, particularly supporting people with disability.
With a team of passionate and dedicated professionals across allied health and its range of services, The Benevolent Society supports people with disability to thrive no matter their goals or needs.
This year, The Benevolent Society are celebrating International Day of People with Disability with its clients and skilled teams of professionals reflecting on advocating and inclusivity.
Manager of Disability Services Gabrielle Boyd believes educating and celebrating individuals with disability within the community is imperative.
"We believe a more inclusive world for people with disability is possible and we know through our actions every day we can help make this a reality," she said.
The Benevolent Society provide a range of allied health therapies and services including diet therapy and nutrition, NDIS support coordination, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, positive behaviour support, psychology and speech pathology. It also offers a range of services across aged care, early childhood, family and parenting support and mental health.
When it comes to providing disability services, The Benevolent Society specialises in partnering with people of all ages with disability, specifically focusing on adults. They take the time to listen to clients and their stories and connect them with tailored supports that are relevant to their needs.
Their practitioners are people-first which means that they take the time to understand each person's needs and will support and encourage the steps needed to make positive changes in their lives.
They are accepting new client referrals for the following services:
The Benevolent Society services can be funded through the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) or privately funded payments with telehealth options provided across services.
To find out more about The Benevolent Society, contact 1800 236 762 or scan the QR code in the advert below.