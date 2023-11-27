The Cronulla Girls Boardriders Cub has celebrated its 25th year at its annual presentation night at the Cronulla RSL Club.
Formed by Sari Lokollo and a handful of like minded women in 1998 it was started some when partners of the established Cronulla Sharks Boardriders Club members thought it fitting that they had their own girls club.
They held their first registration day at the North Cronulla Alley and got 18 starting surfers with Alana Smith, Misty, Kim Lester, Lynsey Knowlands ,Tiarne Smith, Crystal Smith, Lorissa Smith, Broni Smith, Alex, Jordan, Rebecca Verseylus and quite a few female groms at the original sign up.
Sari said It was exciting, and the girls were pumped planning their first contest that would be held the following month at the Alley.
Fittingly the last contest of 2023 was also held at North Cronulla Beach and it certainly served up some challenging conditions .
The surf was a sloppy, heaving mess but there was no other option on the beaches so it was an apt, full-circle moment that the girls didn't appreciate whilst being swept continually north in the raging rip.
Despite the tough conditions, they managed to finish up the year with a fun comp with good vibes and lots of laughs as usual.
The last comp also changed placings on the leaderboard, making for an exciting end to the season.
In the Open A division NSW junior champion and Cronulla Sharks women champ Grace Gosby just got over the top of multiple club champion Jazmyn Schafer with Pippi Simpson and Jasmine Gosby the top four.
In the all important Micro's Lily Hurst overcame Billi Trouville with Mia Martin taking the Juniors crown over Matilda Thearle.
Phoebe Hick claimed the Malibu top prize over Cassidy Maloney and Tayla Degan won the Open B Grade.
For the past nine years sisters Kathryn and Jennifer Ward have been running the club as co-presidents.
Jennifer said they are a good team.
" We are helped by some amazing ladies -Rach Whyte, Ash Timbrell, Kass Bertram and others.
"I love that we are part of a movement for advancing women's sport and providing a place for women to feel supported and comfortable.
"Our comp days are really fun, the vibes are high, everyone has a smile and most importantly we've all become friends." she said
"Kathryn and I are competitive by nature, so it has been important for us to run a serious club with competitive surfing, however we're also cognizant that surfing should be fun and social.
"We hope we've achieved that balance."
