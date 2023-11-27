Kash Brown the 15 year old Cronulla Boardriders junior champion is currently in Brazil as part of the Australian team competing in the 2023 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship.
The streets of Rio de Janeiro filled with the best junior surfers from across the globe as they joined together to celebrate the largest-ever Parade of Nations featured 365 of the world's best junior surfers, along with over 200 team officials, representing a record-breaking 46 national teams, walking along the beachfront of Praia da Macumba with flags flying high and cheers ringing out.
An overnight increase in swell delivered pumping, four-to-six feet peaks and Kash came second in his first round u16 heat progressing to round two.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.