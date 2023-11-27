St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Kash competing in Brazil

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated November 27 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:15pm
Kash Brown in Brazil
Kash Brown in Brazil

Kash Brown the 15 year old Cronulla Boardriders junior champion is currently in Brazil as part of the Australian team competing in the 2023 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship.

