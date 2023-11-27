Sutherland Crickets First Grade team settled for a draw against Bankstown as rain stopped any play on day two at Caringbah.
Sutherlands overseas player Tharindu Kaushal took 5 wickets for 110 runs on the first days play.
Tharindu displayed incredible skills during his 36 over spell and reaped the rewards for his efforts.
On his way to wicket number 200 in First Grade for the Sharks, Tom Pinson also took 5/72 at Glenn McGrath Oval.
