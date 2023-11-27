A group of surf life savers has become the first people recorded to cross the Torres Strait in a surf boat.
Eight rowers from North Cronulla and the Eurobodalla on the NSW south coast, dubbed the Black Dog MusselRowers, began their record attempt on November 19, taking four days to row more than 250 kilometres from Seisia at the tip of Cape York, to Sigabadaru, Papua New Guinea.
North Cronulla's Braden Fleming, Matt Barrington, Mark Lea and Mick Crutcher and the MusselRowers surfboat left the top of mainland Australia earlier last week and rowed up to 85km a day while stopping at various islands overnight.
The team encountered sharks, big waves and swells and battled heat and humidity as well as fatigue but they're hoping the public can reward their efforts by donating money or spreading the word about the Black Dog Institute.
The crew arrived at the small village of Sigabadaru in Papua New Guinea on Wednesday November 22 with sore bodies, some sunburn and blistered hands.
They did not just punish themselves in the sometimes shark infested waters because they enjoy a challenge. The MusselRowers are a charity rowers group, who successfully also crossed the Bass Strait rowing for a good cause - raising funds for the Black Dog Institute.
North Cronulla's Matt Barrington said as they were swamped by hordes of children, "Apart from lots of blisters - we made it".
