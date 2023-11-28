13th annual St George Community Awards recipients

Member for Oatley, Mark Coure, has recognised our local volunteers again this year at the 13th annual St George Community Awards.
Held at Mortdale RSL on Wednesday, 16 November, this event recognised the finest individuals, volunteers, community groups and businesses from across the St George region.
"When I started the St George Community Awards 13 years ago, I wanted it to be a chance to recognise our unsung heroes, who often miss out on the acknowledgement they deserve." Mr Coure said.
"Since then, the awards have grown each year. This year we received countless submissions from the community, with over 80 winners chosen for their dedication and service to the St George area."
Award categories this year included:
- Individual volunteer achievement
- Senior volunteer achievement
- Sharyn Andersen (Cullis) Environment achievement
- Business achievement
- Community group achievement
- Multicultural Communities achievement
- Sporting achievement
- Youth achievement
- Posthumous Individual Volunteer achievement
"I truly believe that our local area is the best place to live, work and raise a family, and this is thanks to the work of selfless individuals like our award-winners. They represent the pride we all share in our wonderful community," he said.
Mr Coure said that it was a privilege to award so many individuals and was pleased to see the broader community came out in droves to support their families, friends and colleagues.
"It was wonderful to see the sheer number of locals that received awards on the night. So many of our individual volunteers have led by example within our community for a number of years." Mr Coure said.
"Take, for example, Jan Mulheron, Cub Scout Leader for the 1st Oatley Bay Sea Scouts. Jan has been a member of the scouting movement for over 20 years, organising educational camps and activities for hundreds of youth members."
For the first time this year, Mr Coure presented the Posthumous Individual Volunteer achievement award. This award acknowledged a dedicated local volunteer, who had recently passed away.
"Together, we celebrated the life and contributions of the late Myra Gillard. It was a privilege to recognise her dedication to nursing and the IRT group. Presenting this\ award was particularly moving." Mr Coure said.
Mr Coure was thrilled to recognise the contributions of young people in the local community, who continue to show commitment and dedication to the St George area.
"Congratulations to all the recipients from the Australian Air League Riverwood Squadron, who are the future leaders and change-makers within our local area."
"I'd like to thank Chris Bailey, their Squadron Commander. Chris does exceptional work by training and mentoring these outstanding young volunteers."
"I would once again like to extend my congratulations and best wishes to all the award recipients. The St George Community Awards are one of the highlights of the year, and I would like to thank everyone who was involved."
The full list of recipients can be found below:
- Business Achievement Award
. 2 Hair and Now
. Edmonds and Greer
. Nepalese Penshurst Community
. RB Hair and Beauty Lounge
. Rio Consulting Group
. The Natural Switch
- Community Group Achievement Award
. Australian Red Cross St George District Branch
. Forest Rangers Football Club
. Lions Club of Lugarno Inc.
. Lions Club of Oatley Inc.
. Lugarno Progress Association
. Lugarno Public School P&C Association
. Resourceful Australian Indian Network
. St Mark's Pre-School Kindergarten, South Hurstville
- Environmental Achievement Award
. Hridaya Shrestha
- Individual Volunteer Achievement Award
. Angie Zissis
. Birendra Shrestha
. Charlie Yi
. Dermott Foo
. Diane Peacock-Smith
. Dion Zissis
. Don Tilley
. George Hourani
. Glenn Power
. Greg Wallace
. Ian Stuart
. Jan Dawkins
. Jan Mulheron
. Jimmy Chew
. Jody Macklin-Shaw
. Linda Yacoob
. Maria Prior
. Morgan Frawley
. Patricia Christensen
. Poompavai Arasu
. Richard Sheahan
. Robert Brown
. Sheng Bin Liu
. Simi Tiatia
. The Late Myra Gillard
. Thi Nhung (Christine) Quach
. Usha Ramchandani
- Multicultural Communities Award
. ACCA Aged Care
. Bandana Cultural School, Sydney
. Nepalese Penshurst Community
- Senior Volunteer Achievement Award
. Anjali Manandhar
. Brendan Donohue
. David Yee
. Elie Akouri
. Geoff White
. Geoff Pritchard
. Jaya Ramchandani
. Kevin Reid
. Linda Pritchard
. Miryam Rodrigues
. Niver Rodrigues
. Robin Middleton
. Shankar Lal Rajbahandari
- Sporting Achievement Award
. Aayan Shrestha
. Sophie Higgs
. Prakash Chhetri
- Youth Achievement Award
. Alex Tran
. Benjamin Nguyen
. Chi Kong Dickson Lam
. Danielle Predkowski
. Davina Kuang
. Jacob Turini
. Jayden Banh
. Jonathan Jiang
. Kieran Cook
. Kirran Verlinde
. Leena Shrestha
. Liam Hall-Kelly
. Lucius Saysana
. Nathan Banh
. Rhys Lau
. Tye Gander
. Zufi Abdulkarim
