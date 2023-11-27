St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Major planning changes will allow higher density housing in R2 and R3 zones

By Murray Trembath
Updated November 28 2023 - 7:44am, first published 7:29am
Under the proposed changes, midrise apartment blocks would be permitted near transport hubs and town centres in R3 medium density zones and appropriate employment zones. Picture supplied
The state government has announced proposed changes that will allow residential flat buildings of 3-6 storeys, terraces, townhouses, duplexes and smaller 1-2 storey apartment blocks in suburbs where they are not currently allowed.

