Canine Christmas party at Greenhills for Australian Shepherds of the Shire

A Christmas party with a difference was held at Greenhills beach and Don Lucas Reserve on Saturday.
Members of the Australian Shepherds of the Sutherland Shire converged on the area, allowing their dogs to enjoy an off-leash romp on the beach and a swim or paddle, followed by a barbecue.
The group has been going since January 2020, with monthly play dates and a bigger gathering at Christmas, where the dogs receive a special treat.
The idea came about when Australian Shepherd owners Peter Martini and Lana Swanbury began chatting while exercising their dogs, and thought it would be good to meet up regularly.
"Our first play date was at Kurnell beach as a group of three - our boy Harvey, Lana and Luke's boy Merlin and another member with Floss," Mr Martini said.
"From there, we have grown our group to over 180 members from all over the shire.
"Our tight-knit community is all about celebrating the love we share for these remarkable four-legged companions.
"We understand that Australian Shepherds are more than just pets; they're loyal, intelligent, and incredibly fun-loving.
"That's why we come together once a month to create a haven where our dogs can romp, socialise, and, of course, steal our hearts.
"Our play dates are more than just a chance for our furry friends to frolic in the beautiful surroundings of the shire; they're an opportunity for us to connect, share stories, and support one another on this incredible journey of Aussie Shepherd ownership."
Mr Martini said new members were welcome.
"Whether you're a seasoned owner or new to the breed, our group is here to offer advice, organise exciting meet-ups, and most importantly, foster a sense of camaraderie among Aussie Shepherd enthusiasts," he said.
"We look forward to the council providing us new and exiting dog friendly venues for us to hold these catch ups in the future.
"We are still looking for more members around the Sutherland Shire who own an Aussie to join our group and become involved in all things Australian Shepherds."
