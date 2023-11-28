Hughes MP Jenny Ware celebrating community achievements Advertising Feature

Winners of the Hughes Community Awards for 2023. Pictures supplied

Hughes MP Jenny Ware said last week they came together to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the community in Hughes across various fields - from youth empowerment to environmental advocacy and from business innovation to community service.



"The winners either live or work within the Hughes electorate," Jenny said. "These awards recognise individuals who have not only excelled in their respective domains but have also profoundly impacted our community.



"Their dedication, creativity, and relentless pursuit of excellence are an inspiration to us all.

"Volunteers are the heart and soul of our community. They play a pivotal role in enriching and sustaining the fabric of our community, infusing it with a spirit of generosity and collective responsibility."



The Hughes Community Awards for 2023 are:

Highly Commended Youth Achievement

Jess Matos

Outstanding Youth Achievement

Lachlan Hyde

Highly Commended Seniors Achievement

Greg Ford

Carolyn Heyward

Bill Murray

David White

Outstanding Senior Achievement

Tony Cranney

Highly Commended Volunteer Achievement

Mark Kemister

Chris Lane

Glenn Murray

Raymond Tregoning

Outstanding Volunteer Achievement

Sandra Hillyer

Highly Commended Apprentice Achievement

Josh Houlihan

Outstanding Apprentice Achievement

Madison Evans

Highly Commended Business Achievement

Brooke Giffen and Sprout Health

Maria Clarey and Studio Wildfire

Outstanding Business Achievement

Sam Matandos and Moxon Industries

Highly Commended Environmental Achievement

Beth Buchanan

Scott Dovey

Outstanding Environmental Achievement

Joanna Bradley

Highly Commended Citizenship and Community Leadership

Karen Tsoumbaras

Megan Cox

Brian Breakspear

Outstanding Citizenship and Community Leadership

Jacinta Frawley Werger

"With the Hughes Community Awards, we celebrate more than mere accomplishments; we celebrate the spirit of generosity, kindness and a shared commitment to the wellbeing of our community.



"These individuals have not only achieved personal success but have also uplifted those around them, creating positive change throughout our community and the Hughes electorate. Congratulations to all the winners!