Hughes MP Jenny Ware celebrating community achievements

Hughes MP Jenny Ware said last week they came together to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the community in Hughes across various fields - from youth empowerment to environmental advocacy and from business innovation to community service.
"The winners either live or work within the Hughes electorate," Jenny said. "These awards recognise individuals who have not only excelled in their respective domains but have also profoundly impacted our community.
"Their dedication, creativity, and relentless pursuit of excellence are an inspiration to us all.
"Volunteers are the heart and soul of our community. They play a pivotal role in enriching and sustaining the fabric of our community, infusing it with a spirit of generosity and collective responsibility."
The Hughes Community Awards for 2023 are:
Highly Commended Youth Achievement
Outstanding Youth Achievement
Highly Commended Seniors Achievement
Outstanding Senior Achievement
Highly Commended Volunteer Achievement
Outstanding Volunteer Achievement
Highly Commended Apprentice Achievement
Outstanding Apprentice Achievement
Highly Commended Business Achievement
Outstanding Business Achievement
Highly Commended Environmental Achievement
Outstanding Environmental Achievement
Highly Commended Citizenship and Community Leadership
Outstanding Citizenship and Community Leadership
"With the Hughes Community Awards, we celebrate more than mere accomplishments; we celebrate the spirit of generosity, kindness and a shared commitment to the wellbeing of our community.
"These individuals have not only achieved personal success but have also uplifted those around them, creating positive change throughout our community and the Hughes electorate. Congratulations to all the winners!
"To see all the photos from the event, visit my website: jennyware.com.au/latest-news/hughes-community-awards-2023-photos."