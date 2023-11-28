St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Hughes MP Jenny Ware celebrating community achievements

Winners of the Hughes Community Awards for 2023. Pictures supplied
Hughes MP Jenny Ware said last week they came together to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the community in Hughes across various fields - from youth empowerment to environmental advocacy and from business innovation to community service.

"The winners either live or work within the Hughes electorate," Jenny said. "These awards recognise individuals who have not only excelled in their respective domains but have also profoundly impacted our community.

"Their dedication, creativity, and relentless pursuit of excellence are an inspiration to us all.

"Volunteers are the heart and soul of our community. They play a pivotal role in enriching and sustaining the fabric of our community, infusing it with a spirit of generosity and collective responsibility."

The Hughes Community Awards for 2023 are:

Highly Commended Youth Achievement

  • Jess Matos

Outstanding Youth Achievement

  • Lachlan Hyde
Hughes MP Jenny Ware celebrating community achievements
Highly Commended Seniors Achievement

  • Greg Ford
  • Carolyn Heyward
  • Bill Murray
  • David White

Outstanding Senior Achievement

  • Tony Cranney

Highly Commended Volunteer Achievement

  • Mark Kemister
  • Chris Lane
  • Glenn Murray
  • Raymond Tregoning

Outstanding Volunteer Achievement

  • Sandra Hillyer

Highly Commended Apprentice Achievement

  • Josh Houlihan

Outstanding Apprentice Achievement

  • Madison Evans

Highly Commended Business Achievement

  • Brooke Giffen and Sprout Health
  • Maria Clarey and Studio Wildfire

Outstanding Business Achievement

  • Sam Matandos and Moxon Industries

Highly Commended Environmental Achievement

  • Beth Buchanan
  • Scott Dovey

Outstanding Environmental Achievement

  • Joanna Bradley
Hughes MP Jenny Ware celebrating community achievements
Highly Commended Citizenship and Community Leadership

  • Karen Tsoumbaras
  • Megan Cox
  • Brian Breakspear

Outstanding Citizenship and Community Leadership

  • Jacinta Frawley Werger

"With the Hughes Community Awards, we celebrate more than mere accomplishments; we celebrate the spirit of generosity, kindness and a shared commitment to the wellbeing of our community.

"These individuals have not only achieved personal success but have also uplifted those around them, creating positive change throughout our community and the Hughes electorate. Congratulations to all the winners!

"To see all the photos from the event, visit my website: jennyware.com.au/latest-news/hughes-community-awards-2023-photos."

