Bayside's draft Car Share Policy goes on exhibition

November 28 2023 - 11:30am
Car share membership has increased in Bayside, despite no additional car-share parking spaces being made available.
Bayside Council has developed a Draft Car Share Policy that will govern how parking spaces can be used by car share operators like GoGet.

