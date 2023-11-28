Bayside's draft Car Share Policy goes on exhibition

Bayside Council has developed a Draft Car Share Policy that will govern how parking spaces can be used by car share operators like GoGet.
The draft policy had been approved by Council's City Planning and Environment Committee and was submitted to Council Meeting on Wednesday 23 November where it was endorsed to go on public exhibition.
Bayside's Draft Car Share Policy, based on similar policies used by other councils, establishes a management framework as well as eligibility requirements for car-share operators in Bayside.
Car sharing in Bayside has existed since 2014 when the former City of Botany Bay Council approved two on-street dedicated car share bays in the Mascot area. That same year, three more on-street dedicated bays were provided as part of the Australand development at Wolli Creek.
Car share membership has increased in Bayside, despite no additional car-share parking spaces being made available.
The draft policy now goes on public exhibition for 28 days giving the public and external stakeholders an opportunity to provide feedback before it returns to Council for final consideration.
