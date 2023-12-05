The owners of a Sutherland Shire business, which has sold 1000 e-bikes in the last year say "the benefits easily outweigh the negatives".
Ryan Zambesi and Rhys Simi, who grew up at Illawong and became friends in kindergarten, started Fat Boy Bikes in 2022.. Their wives Jess and Rachel also work in the business.
The couples were responding to concerns aired at the last Sutherland Shire Council meeting about conflict between electric bikes, scooters and skateboards and pedestrians on paths and in the mall at Cronulla.
Cr Leanne Farmer said it was a "dire" issue before councillors backed her proposal for an education campaign involving the council and state government agencies.
Mr Zambesi and Mr Simi designed and developed their bikes, which are manufactured in China and then sold online to about 20 stockists on the east coast of Australia.
The fat tyre bikes were initially targeted at surfers for riding on the beach, but the business owners soon discovered interest was far wider.
"They are going gangbusters," Mr Zambesi said. "In the last year we have sold over 1000 bikes, with a quarter of them, or maybe more, in the shire. This year I think we can triple that."
Mr Zambesi said the benefits included reduced traffic congestion and parking pressure and being more economical to run.
"You still need to pedal them, but having a motor, they are easier to ride, and you can travel further and explore more," he said.
"Lots of older people are taking to them..
"We've also served with many local businesses to provide an alternate form of transport for deliveries and in other ways."
Mr Zambesi said their e-bikes were restricted to 25km/h, which was the law in NSW.
"The same rules as for ordinary bicycles apply to where they can be ridden, which is on the road with a helmet unless there is a minor involved, when they can travel on footpaths or shared paths.
"If an adult is teaching a minor, they can ride behind them on a path.
"We recommend riders be aged 16 and over, but there is no legal age limit and some parents buy them for their kids as young as 12."
Mr Zambesi said there was no reason why e-bikes and pedestrians couldn't co-exist.
They were "stoked" with the council's move to provide more education to the community about e-bikes, he said.
"The more education the better.
"We would be happy to give input if they approach us."
