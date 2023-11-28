St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Videos: Sandy Point couple rescue another koala from middle of Heathcote Road

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 28 2023 - 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The koala, which motorist Leo Gomez saved from being hit on Heathcote Road. Picture supplied
The koala, which motorist Leo Gomez saved from being hit on Heathcote Road. Picture supplied

Another koala has been saved from being injured or killed on Heathcote Road by a caring Sandy Point woman and her husband who says he "just followed orders".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.