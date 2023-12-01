It's Christmastime at Oatley 101!
The Oatley 101 Society of Artists' Annual Christmas Exhibition' will be held on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10 at the 1 st Oatley West Scout Hall, 101 Woronora Parade, Oatley West, from 10am to 5pm each day.
"It will be quite a while until our members hold another Art Exhibition - well into 2024 - and we would dearly love to encourage our local public to come and join us on this special occasion," society spokesperson Shirley Hagarty said.
"The high standard of artworks will include both traditional and contemporary paintings, in a variety of mediums including Oil, Watercolour, Acrylic, Pastel and Mixed Media.
"Oatley 101 Society of Artists takes great pride in being able to present to all art lovers an amazing display of superb and affordable artworks by many talented and award winning local artists."
Peoplecan view all the activities held by the Society on their website -
www.oatley101.com
