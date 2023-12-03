St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Monday, 4 December 2023
Showcasing the International Day of People with Disability

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated December 4 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 9:11am
The scratch winners were Cam Bradshaw's team and Brad Walkers Sunday Road Brewing team winning the nett score. Pictures John Veage
On the tenth tee golfers had to close their eyes and use only one arm or leg.
Golfers with a sense of adventure found it testing when teeing off at the Nova Employment Golf Day at Hurstville.

