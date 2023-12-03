Golfers with a sense of adventure found it testing when teeing off at the Nova Employment Golf Day at Hurstville.
The sport is hard enough without having to hit the ball with your eyes closed and with one leg or arm - luckily it was only off one tee.
Celebrating its 3rd year, organiser Scott Longmuir from Diverse Talent Management said the Nova Employment golf day's objective is to raise awareness about employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
"It was also fantastic to see Bali survivor Ben Tullipan on the course with fellow amputee Andrew Zantiotis."
The event also had the PGA and Bluefit, combining with NOVA employment to create employment pathways in the Golf Industry-Wade, a Nova client is working towards employment with Hurstville golf club because of this new initiative.
"Other sponsors have come forward to talk with Nova for their businesses, like Grant Amer from Kogarah Clubhouse who has employed a number of Nova clients," he said
There was also some excellent golf played including an incredible hole in one from Penshurst RSL team member Paul Stares.
"I have played golf for a long time now, and this was my first ever hole in one, so it topped off a great day."
Beer sponsor Brad Walker from Sunday Road Brewing, donated a case of his best lager to Paul for his ace.
The scratch winners were Cam Bradshaw's team and the Sunday Road Brewing team winning the nett score.
Martin Wren, CEO of NOVA Employment thanked the Georges River Council for being the major partner as well as all the other sponsors including: Bluefit, Geoff Grimish, PGA, HAM, Fox and Wood property, Barton Park Golf range, Talent Formula, Penshurst RSL, Oatley Hotel, Loan Market, Sunday Road Brewing and Kogarah Clubhouse- special thanks to Kevin Greene and Reg Walker and the Lugarno Lions Club members .
If you are an employer looking for staff or a person with a disability looking for a job in the Georges River area, call Khaled Elmir from NOVA Employment Hurstville on 0455141484.
