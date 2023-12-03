After five years without playing in the finals the Dragons have begun a new era under premiership-winning coach Shane Flanagan.
Flanagan is the first premiership-winning coach the Dragons have had since Wayne Bennett, but it's been five years since he last held a head coaching role.
The game has evolved but Flanagan has always still been involved as an assistant coach or consultant.
The former Sharks mentor has a 55 percent winning rate across 185 games, which will make an improvement for a team that has only managed to win half of their games once in the past five years.
For a start they have to win some away games - this year, no victories in 12 attempts.
While their form at home wasn't much better, finding a way to get results away is a must if this team wants to climb from the bottom.
Half of the Dragons' top 30 haven't got a contract beyond 2024 with Jack Bird and Dan Russell the only players that have options for 2025.
The Dragons missed out on Connor Tracey but picked up forward Tom Eisenhuth on a one-year deal, with the 31-year-old joining the Red V from Melbourne, where he played 58 games.
"Tom will be a strong cultural fit for what we are building here and comes to us from a professional system in the Storm," said Flanagan.
"His experience and ability to play both front and back row will make him a valuable addition to the squad."
Eisenhuth is excited to work under Flanagan.
"He's been good. He's pretty easy to approach and talk about footy," he said.
Fullback Tyrell Sloan has also been in the news saying he is ready to fight for the fullback jersey.
"I really want to step up and make the position mine." he said knowing he has to work on defence.
Sloan suffered a syndesmosis injury while playing in the Koori Knockout. He hopes to return to full training in January.
Ben Hunt has shown to be a team player, turning up to training early along with Jack de Belin, Moses Suli and Mikaele Ravalawa who joined their Red V teammates at WIN Stadium last week.
But who plays next to Hunt in the halves. Kyle Flanagan has emerged as the leading candidate although he spent most of last season playing as a hooker at the Bulldogs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.