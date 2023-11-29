Kogarah Storehouse Christmas Market returns

In a local festive season tradition, Kogarah Storehouse community centre will hold its annual Charity Christmas Market on Friday, December 1 and Saturday December 2 as part of its Community Connection Festival.
The aim of the Christmas Market is to make sure everyone can afford to buy Christmas presents, so there will be plenty of bargains for shoppers who may be on a tight budget.
On sale will be new toys for children, cosmetics, jewellery, handbags, Christmas hampers and much more.
There will be children's arts and crafts, a Lego corner and light refreshments.
Proceeds raised from the Christmas Market will be used to support the Storehouse's food program.
The Kogarah Storehouse is recognised as a charity and is affiliated with Brighton-Kogarah Uniting Church.
The Storehouse staff and volunteers have been providing welfare help in the St George area since 1992 and assist thousands of clients every year with emergency relief and food programs.
"We assist approximately 200 people a week, each getting about two to three bags of groceries," Kogarah Storehouse manager Lala Noronha said.
"We assist approximately 9,600 people a year. The numbers of people seeking help have been much higher this year.
"The Christmas Market will have bargains galore. At this time of year not everyone has money and to assist them so the market will have quality gifts at bargain prices," she said.
The Christmas market will be part of the Storehouse Community Connection Festival.
This will include a live performance from Theresia Tomahu on Friday and a First Nations Performance by multicultural drumming group, Urban Fusion on Saturday.
This event is proudly supported by: Georges River Council's Community Grants Program.
Ms Noronha also thanked the many community groups and organisations who have supported Kogarah Storehouse throughout the year.
For more formation phone 9587 5761. Donations can also be sent to www.kogarahstorehouse.org.au
Details:
The Storehouse Community Connection Festival and Christmas Charity Market
At The Kogarah Storehouse, 16-18 Gray Street, Kogarah
Friday, 1st December and Saturday, 2nd December 2023
10.30am to 2.30pm
