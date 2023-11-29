St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Kogarah Storehouse Christmas Market returns

By Jim Gainsford
November 29 2023 - 2:30pm
Kogarah Storehouse manager Lala Noronha preparing the Christmas Market. Picture: Jim Gainsford
In a local festive season tradition, Kogarah Storehouse community centre will hold its annual Charity Christmas Market on Friday, December 1 and Saturday December 2 as part of its Community Connection Festival.

