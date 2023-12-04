Cronulla Golf club is hosting the second edition of the Ray White Sutherland Shire Golf Championship Challenge on Saturday December 9.
It is a stroke play tournament for the four Shire Golf Club Champions,18 holes on one day, each group a four ball and the winner gets four points.
There will be 32 players on course, eight players participating from each of the clubs, Woolooware, Cronulla, Kareela and the Ridge.
The men will play in A , A Reserve, B and C Grade and the Women in A, B and C Grade plus Juniors (u18).
There is a Champion Club perpetual shield and the tournament will change club location every year.
Last year Cronulla won the inaugural tournament at Woolooware with Men's Champions, Matt Osborne, Jake Hallinan, Brett Wood and Jeffrey Woolley making history with Cronulla's Osborne taking the Champion Club perpetual shield by just three points over hosts Woolooware The Ridge and Kareela.
