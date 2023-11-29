Update on COVID-19 vaccine advice for seniors

Older people, their families and carers have been reminded to have a booster COVID-19 vaccine.
If it has been six months since receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or a confirmed COVID-19 infection, an additional dose is recommended for people aged 75 or older.
And it should be considered for people aged 65-74 and people aged 18-64 years with severe immunocompromise, following discussion with their health care provider.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) provides advice on COVID-19 vaccine doses and has updated advice for the COVID-19 vaccination.
People aged 65 years and older who have not had a COVID-19 booster this year, are recommended to get a dose.
Older age continues to be the biggest risk factor for severe COVID-19 disease.
All COVID-19 vaccines have shown to provide benefits to eligible people by reducing the severity of illness.
However, the Monovalent Omicron XBB.1.5 vaccines are preferred over other vaccines for eligible people.
Australia has moved away from numbering doses and a 'catch-up' vaccination is not required.
ATAGI recommends a primary course of COVID-19 vaccinations, including a dose in 2023 and an additional dose if recommended.
It doesn't matter how many doses a person has had before 2023.
If you get COVID-19 you need to take the oral antiviral treatments as soon as possible or within 5 days after getting symptoms.
Oral antivirals treatments are safe and effective in reducing the severity of COVID-19 and are available to people at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 including people 70 years and older.
Make sure you talk to your GP or nurse practitioner to find out whether the oral antiviral treatments are right for you and how to acesss antivirals quickly if you need them.
For more information, see the Department of Health and Aged Care website: health.gov.au/covid-19- vaccines.
Find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the health Service Finder at healthdirect.gov.au/australian-health-services.
You can also call 1800 022 222 if you need COVID-19 advice.
