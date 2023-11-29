St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Update on COVID-19 vaccine advice for seniors

JG
By Jim Gainsford
November 29 2023 - 4:00pm
If it has been six months since receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or a confirmed COVID-19 infection, an additional dose is recommended for people aged 75 or older.
Older people, their families and carers have been reminded to have a booster COVID-19 vaccine.

