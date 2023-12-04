St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Monday, 4 December 2023
Bate Bay Surf Clubs compete

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated December 4 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 12:00pm
The four Bate Bay Surf Lifesaving Club competitors line up for the start of the Men's Surf Teams race at North Cronulla. Picture John Veage
The strong Wanda club took almost all the bragging rights from last weeks four way SLSC Interbranch surf carnival finishing on 19 points - four points in front of North Cronulla.

