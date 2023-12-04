The strong Wanda club took almost all the bragging rights from last weeks four way SLSC Interbranch surf carnival finishing on 19 points - four points in front of North Cronulla.
They collected the coveted Bill Marshall Trophy for the eighth consecutive time.
Held at North Cronulla Beach there were some finals held with only Wanda competitors in them.
North Cronulla finished second on 15 points followed by Cronulla (10) and Elouera (5).
Fittingly North Cronulla won the Harry Gibbons Shield for best surfboat rowing club but Wanda picked up the Cronulla SLSC Shield for swimming. the Harry Brown Shield for rescue the Bill Bray Shield for beach and the R H Johnson Shield for swimming.
In the surf races Wanda had won every event and was leading in the Open Male Taplin until a wave spoiled their day and Cronulla and Elouera pounced.
A Wanda spokesman said it's good that all the clubs still get together and compete.
"It shows that Wanda's Surf sports program has worked and it's the best on the beach.
"All the hard work was done years ago and now the depth is showing.
"All our athletes had a go, our board paddlers even went in the beach sprints."
In an unconfirmed rumour there may have been some schooner races after the carnival where the controversial 'Golden Shovel' was awarded.
Next up on the busy summer surf sports program is the continuing Summer of Surf Series, followed by Christmas carnivals, State and National titles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.