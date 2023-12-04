Women's cricket continues to take giant strides in the sporting landscape and Cricket Australia has a great program underway assisting with removing barriers for girls playing cricket in the Sutherland region.
The "coloured pants" movement aims to keep young female cricketers on the field by swapping the sport's iconic white trousers with coloured pairs, helping players who have started menstruating feel more comfortable during the game.
In the past this wouldn't have been spoken about but with the current advancement of women sport generally everything is being done to even the playing field.
As they grow up, girls are less likely to participate in sport than boys, and more likely to drop out.
Two local clubs, Illawong Menai and Como Jannali's Cricket clubs have jumped at the opportunity, with 40 girls (and growing) taking up the offer to get a pair of coloured pants, thanks to the funding from CommBank Growing Cricket for Girls Fund.
James Allsopp, Executive General Manager, Community Cricket and Capability said the Coloured Pants Movement is one of the ways in which we are keeping young players on the field and helping to grow the next generation of Australian women's cricketers.
"We're incredibly grateful to CommBank who have provided the resources and funds to implement an initiative that helps girls feel confident and comfortable while playing the game they love.
"CommBank has supported women's cricket at all levels for more than 23 years and, since its introduction, the Growing Cricket for Girls Fund has transformed junior cricket by removing barriers and enabling more girls to play our game," he said
Three young Sutherland-St George players have been selected to represent NSW Metropolitan at the U19 Female National Championships to be held in Brisbane December 14 to 21.
The championships provide a platform for the female rising stars to present themselves and showcase their skills as the best contenders for the Australian squad and plays a vital role in the young cricketers development.
The 'Slayers' Ella Briscoe, Lucy Finn and Juliette Morton will join the NSW team in Brisbane, while the Men's U19s Championships will travel to Albury in Victoria for their title chase.
Ella Briscoe was a part of the U19 NSW side that claimed last year's National Champs and team mate Lucy Finn is in good form, last week top scoring with a hard fought 64 not out and taking two wickets in their win over Sydney University.
Briscoe, Finn and Morton all played in the 2022 NSW V Queensland Schoolgirls.
