St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Coloured pants program

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated December 4 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Illawong/Menai and Como Jannali's teams played against each other last weekend at Boystown Oval. Picture John Veage
The Illawong/Menai and Como Jannali's teams played against each other last weekend at Boystown Oval. Picture John Veage

Women's cricket continues to take giant strides in the sporting landscape and Cricket Australia has a great program underway assisting with removing barriers for girls playing cricket in the Sutherland region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.