St George FC have gained promotion to the 2024 Football NSW National Premier League which now adds more local flavour to next season's competition as they join with Rockdale City Suns, Sutherland Sharks and St George City in the top tier.
The historic club sealed their return to the NPL NSW Men's competition which is due to start in mid February for the first time since 2014.
Formed in 1957 by Hungarian migrants, St George Football Club was named Budapest, and entered the newly created NSW Soccer Federation, they had success but people took notice when one of Australia's greatest players joined.
In 1963, John Warren joined the club, an association which would last until his retirement 12 years later. John became the most recognisable name in the Australian game, both during and after his playing career.
The signing of coach Frank Arok in the 1969 season was to prove one of the club's most influential of all time, and Frank's passion for St George was never-ending.
The 2024 St George FC Head of Football and 1st Team Coach, Jane Talcevski said the clubs success in 2023 did not solely come down to one person but a team of people working in the same direction and having a culture that accelerated it.
"When I started I knew that the two most important things were to have staff who shared the same work ethic and a Board who supported us. If a synergy between the Board and football department exists it would only be a question of when.
"The success of this season, the performance of the 1st Team winning, the 20s, and the advancement of the Youth League, along with the Women's 1st team winning, and the 20s and Youth team winning, it has been outstanding.
"There was a spirit surrounding the 1st Team which is hard to explain. It might have been that there is a thread that connects most of the players and staff to the era when St George had it is most success," he said
"St George FC is more than a club it's a tradition."
