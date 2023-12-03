St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Monday, 4 December 2023
Success breeds success

John Veage
John Veage
Updated December 4 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 7:30am
Coach, Jane Talcevski
St George FC have gained promotion to the 2024 Football NSW National Premier League which now adds more local flavour to next season's competition as they join with Rockdale City Suns, Sutherland Sharks and St George City in the top tier.

