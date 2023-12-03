Three young St George-Sutherland players have been selected to represent NSW Metropolitan at the U19 Female National Championships to be held in Brisbane December 14 to 21.
The championships provide a platform for the female rising stars to present themselves and showcase their skills as the best contenders for the Australian squad and plays a vital role in the young cricketers development.
The 'Slayers' Ella Briscoe, Lucy Finn and Juliette Morton will join the NSW team in Brisbane, while the Men's U19s Championships will travel to Albury in Victoria for their title chase.
Ella Briscoe was a part of the U19 NSW side that claimed last year's National Champs and team mate Lucy Finn is in good form, last week top scoring with a hard fought 64 not out and taking two wickets in their win over Sydney University.
Briscoe, Finn and Morton all played in the 2022 NSW V Queensland Schoolgirls.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.