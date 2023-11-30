St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Poodle fatally attacked by larger dog at Darook Park, Cronulla

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maisey was "a sweet little soul", says her owner Maurine Gibbons.
Maisey was "a sweet little soul", says her owner Maurine Gibbons.

A poodle, who was a companion dog for a young man with long-standing health problems, has been fatally attacked by a larger dog at Darook Park, Cronulla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help