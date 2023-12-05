St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George letters: Praise for a mentor to many, Graeme Young

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated December 6 2023 - 10:10am, first published 9:30am
Graeme Young
Over the past eight years, Mr. Graeme Young and I developed a close friendship while working together to advocate for the local community. Our collaboration extended to two joint campaigns for the local government elections in Hurstville ward (2017 and 2021). Mr. Young played a pivotal role in my successful 2021 election, contributing his integrity, reputation, and mentorship in development planning.

