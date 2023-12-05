St George letters: Praise for a mentor to many, Graeme Young

Over the past eight years, Mr. Graeme Young and I developed a close friendship while working together to advocate for the local community. Our collaboration extended to two joint campaigns for the local government elections in Hurstville ward (2017 and 2021). Mr. Young played a pivotal role in my successful 2021 election, contributing his integrity, reputation, and mentorship in development planning.
Personally, I'm inspired by his resilience and unwavering optimism, even in the face of adversity during his battle against cancer. His commitment to the community remained steadfast, as demonstrated in our recent collaboration addressing Georges River Council's DA approval performance, resulting in a comprehensive report and positive remediation plan.
Rest in peace, Graeme. I am committed to following your example in serving the community.
Councillor Ben Wang
Graeme Young and I enjoyed a close, complementary working relationship encompassing almost 15 years. In my view Graeme was the consummate, professional officer, experienced, dedicated, totally reliable and virtually unflappable.
His attention to detail, ability to analytically dissect and resolve challenging issues were unquestionably a standout feature of his service. However, one of his most endearing qualities was his innate people skills. His implacable and disarming calm meant he was invariably called upon to placate often hostile and intransigent complaints.
The staff of the department revered him and the ready assistance he extended to the commercial and professional interests of the local community, certainly earned him widespread respect. Graeme saw no problems, only solutions. His considered judgement and measured decision making were instrumental in the development of the departments policies and operations of its functions.
To this day I am still in awe of his command of staying abreast of the constant changes and complexity of both building and planning legislation / regulations. And it must be acknowledged that these were only part of the wide-ranging activities of the department. There were issues with garbage contractors / operations, dog control, licencing of premises and a whole plethora of nuisances and complaints all handled with diligent aplomb and, as necessary, sensitivity.
Kevin Pretty, Former Director Health and Building, Hurstville City Council
We have lost one of the most honourable Environmental Health and Building Surveyors and Town Planners that Local Government has known in NSW. Graeme's breath of qualification and most importantly his relevant practical experience (50 years in Local Government, 30 years with Hurstville City Council) and unquestionable ethics, are my indelible memories of Graeme. He lectured me in my Environmental Health and Building studies in the early 1980s, as he did hundreds of others, while also holding down full time Deputy and other Management positions in Local Government.
Graeme's most strident and enduring efforts were spent in the employ of Hurstville City Council (now Georges River Council), where he guided and mentored so many, including myself, Councillors, and many other current senior officers in Local and State Government. Many of us continue to benefit from the knowledge and ethical approach he passed down. RIP Graeme Young.
Brett Daintry, Former Director Planning & Development, Hurstville City Council
