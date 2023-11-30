The Industrial Relations Commission has ordered the Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW) to remove its planned strike action on December 1.
Members plan to strike from 7am-7pm, stating they would only respond to emergency 'light and sirens' jobs for 12 hours.
The union earlier stated it would offer a cease in action if the NSW Government followed through on its election promise of a 'fair pay rise.'
On Thursday morning the Commission arbitrated the Secretary of Health's application to shut down the strike.
Union members will now vote whether to go ahead with their strike.
"It is utterly disgraceful that Premier Minns has taken paramedics and their union to court instead of following through on his own promise for a pay increase at least in line with inflation," APA NSW President Brett Simpson said.
"This is the second time in just over 6 months that this government has tried to silence paramedics by ordering their action off, under threat of massive fines."
"We're the lowest paid paramedics in the country, we're losing great clinicians to other states, we're burnt out, and we've been stabbed in the back by the Minns government every day since their election."
