St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW) ordered to shut down strike

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 30 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Industrial Relations Commission has ordered a ban on a planned strike by the Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW). File picture
The Industrial Relations Commission has ordered a ban on a planned strike by the Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW). File picture

The Industrial Relations Commission has ordered the Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW) to remove its planned strike action on December 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.