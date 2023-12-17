St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Charlotte Rowe's ice dreams coming true

John Veage
By John Veage
December 18 2023 - 10:13am
Charlotte Rowe said she first started playing ice hockey at the age of ten and now she is representing Australia in Europe in January 2024.
Kurnell's Charlotte Rowe has been selected in the U18 Australian national women's team for ice hockey.

