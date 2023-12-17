Charlotte Rowe's ice dreams coming true

Kurnell's Charlotte Rowe has been selected in the U18 Australian national women's team for ice hockey.
Its unusual for a kid growing up in Sutherland Shire to pursue a sport so far removed from the norm but the 17yr old will be now heading off to Spain in early January to compete against the worlds best.
They play in Spain from 8-14 January 2024.
The U18 Women's team won Gold in their division at the previous tournament in Dumfries, Scotland in January 2023 and because of this result , the team has now been promoted up to Division 1 - the highest ranking of any Australian ice hockey team in its history, men or women.
Charlotte is taking her chosen sport seriously and moved in September to live in Canada to attend a boarding school with an excellent hockey program.
She started skating at 9 years old and is a member of the Ice Zoo Hockey club that plays out of the rink at Alexandria, although through training and playing she traveled to all the rinks in Sydney, Erina and Newcastle.
She has represented NSW in the national tournament in 2022 and 2023 after all competition was suspended during Covid. In August 2022, she attended a training camp in Canada where she was scouted by the school for attendance this year.
Charlotte said she first started playing ice hockey at the age of ten at the Ice Zoo in Alexandria.
"After going to general skate sessions with mum at Canterbury a few times, I started to take it seriously and now I have the honour of representing Australia.
"Making this team is not just about me, it is about everyone who has supported me in the journey; my mum, coaches and the hockey community which is very tight knit.
"This is the biggest honour of my life- my country on the front of my jersey, my family's name on the back and the support system under my feet." she said
"We won gold last year so they are big shoes to fill, all the support we can get is so appreciated - it blows us away that so many people are cheering for us.
Charlotte returns to Australia in December for the Christmas break before leaving to Europe with the Australian team.
As with all winter sports, funding is light and paid for by the athlete or their parents. To donate to the team go to : asf.org.au/projects/iha/u18-women-world-championships-2024
