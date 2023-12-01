For the past 100 years residents have used the Endeavour Street Wharf at Kogarah to access their local waterways.
But in January the wharf was found to be urgent need of repairs and was closed to the public.
Endeavour Street resident Richard Morton has been told the wharf cannot be repaired until 20226 and has asked Georges River Council to seek State Government funding to have it restored to the community sooner
"This wharf is frequented by sailors who daily use the wharf get to their boats moored in Kogarah Bay," Mr Morton told the November 27 meeting of council.
"Mothers, fathers and grandparents use the wharf to teach their young children and grandchildren the joys of fishing. Couples gather to admire the peaceful red fire that fills the sunset sky.
"Families come each Australia Day to watch the Georges River Council fireworks explode with colour in the night sky over Carss Park. Individuals, sit, reflect and enjoy a moment of solitude with the water to ponder their problems.
"However, since January this year the wharf has been closed. It is in urgent need of repair.
"Regrettably, it seems that there are no funds that council can allocate to repair the wharf this financial year.
"Funds are being requested for the next financial year starting July 2024, however what is the priority of this wharf over other assets? By the time a contractor is appointed and the works completed, we are looking at the wharf having been unavailable to the community for between two to two-and-a-half years.
"Surely it is not right that a community asset that is enjoyed by so many for so long should be unavailable for such an extended period of time. In comparison, the Captain Cook Bridge, which carries six lanes of traffic was built in three years.
"Presently the wharf is closed by a fence, however people are still using the wharf and walking around the fence. Ironically the fence designed to keep people safe, is making people unsafe."
Mr Morton asked the council to support a Notice of Motion by Deputy Mayor, Elise Borg requesting that the Minister for Lands and Property, Steve Kamper seek a grant for rebuilding the wharf.
Cr Borg thanked Mr Morton for giving the council a good insight into the history of the wharf and for painting a picture of the types of people who use this wharf.
"I'm well aware Council has many competing priorities for funding, however a much-used public wharf that has been completely closed to the community should be prioritised by Council, so this access to the waterways and use can be returned to the public," Cr Borg said.
Councillors unanimously supported her Notice of Motion seeking to ask the Minister for grant funding opportunities for the rebuilding of the wharf.
