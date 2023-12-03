Georgette Dyett, from Brighton Le Sands, has just won 1st place in the "KATA Senior Woman's Division" of the 2023 World Karate Championship held in Gyor, Hungry in late October.
It was her fifth Gold World Medal.
Ms Dyett took up the martial art of Karate almost 50 years ago.
In 2012, Ms Dyett retired from competing after winning her 4th World Shotokan Karate International Federation Gold medal in Sydney.
Ms Dyett kept training and decided to join the Australian National Team in 2023 to compete in Hungary for the SKIF World Karate Championships.
Ms Dyett said she never had to use karate to defend herself but if she did she would either react very quickly or run fast.
"It is always an honour to represent Australia in the SKIF Worlds Championships and to be part of the wonderful National Team," she said
"There is no funding, we have to pay our own travel expenses to compete, but winning gold is priceless."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.