Monday, 4 December 2023
Georgette grabs fifth Gold

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated December 4 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 9:30am
Georgette Dyett has won her fifth World Gold Medal in senior Karate.
Georgette Dyett, from Brighton Le Sands, has just won 1st place in the "KATA Senior Woman's Division" of the 2023 World Karate Championship held in Gyor, Hungry in late October.

