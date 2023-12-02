Weekly Wrap: Development push grabs our attention

Hello readers,
Development is always a hot issue so it's no surprise one of the most viewed stories on The Leader website in the last week was about state government proposed changes to planning controls. The changes would allow residential flat buildings of 3-6 storeys, terraces, townhouses, duplexes and smaller 1-2 storey apartment blocks in suburbs where they are not currently allowed.
In other development news, the proposal for the former Toyota site at Caringbah has been changed to low-rise buildings catering for light industry, warehousing and small offices, along with a childcare centre and cafe. The proposed traditional industrial proposal replaces earlier plans for buildings up to 15 storeys, a pub and hotel accommodation, shopping centre and new park.
For a change of pace, Carss Park artist and videographer Chris Elder won a global competition, with the prize being in charge of directing a music video for superstar songwriter and performer, Ed Sheeran. The 36-year-old talent was chosen to lead the fan-made video, with most of the action filmed across St George.
If you're looking for a good cause to support, Oyster Bay's Jackson Sarcia will jump into Cronulla rock pool at 6am on December 9 and swim for 12 hours to raise money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. The 25-year-old is taking his physical passion to new lengths, after he was inspired by relatives including his mother, who went through through the gruelling journey from breast cancer diagnosis to treatment, and recovery.
