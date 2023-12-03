The Trusted Business Network each year raises funds for Project Youth, and in 203, at Wanda Surf Club, the annual Shire Fundraiser was a success.
It was celebration of businesses that showed their support for the organisation that is dedicated to empowering young people in the community.
Businesses had an opportunity to connect and network with others, enhance their visibility within the community and foster valuable partnerships.
It was the ideal platform to showcase their commitment to giving back to the live of young people.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.